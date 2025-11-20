Ogun judiciary to decongest Sagamu Correctional Centre

The Ogun State Judiciary has announced plans to decongest the Sagamu Correctional Centre between November 24 and December 5, 2025.

This is part of the current administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun to enhance criminal justice, promote human rights, and streamline operations of custodian facilities in the state.

The Chief Registrar of the High Court of Ogun State, Abeokuta, Mr. Olakulehin Oke, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Oke said that the Intervention Week will focus on accelerated hearings, review of eligible cases, and consideration of matters suitable for non-custodial measures in accordance with relevant laws.

He said that eight magistrates had been deployed to preside over 201 cases drawn from Magistrates Courts at Sagamu, Mowe, Ojodu Abiodun, and Isara Magisterial Districts, stressing that the cases will be heard within the Sagamu Magisterial District over the two-week period.

The statement reads: “The Ogun State Judiciary hereby informs the general public, stakeholders, and relevant institutions that an Intervention Week has been scheduled to carry out a comprehensive decongestion exercise at the Sagamu Correctional Centre between Monday, 24th November 2025, and Friday, 5th December 2025.

“Eight magistrates will preside over 201 cases drawn from Magistrates Courts at Sagamu, Mowe, Ojodu Abiodun, and Isara Magisterial Districts. All cases will be heard within the Sagamu Magisterial District over the two-week period.

“Lists of affected cases have been disseminated across the concerned Magisterial Districts. The exercise will be undertaken by the designated magistrates in collaboration with the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian Bar Association, security agencies, and other critical partners in the justice sector.

“All procedures will strictly adhere to legal standards and safeguard the rights of all persons concerned, especially those in custody.

“The judiciary, while appreciating the cooperation of all stakeholders, has called on the public to support this important justice-sector initiative, stressing that the Intervention Week is aimed at strengthening justice delivery, reducing unnecessary delays, and addressing congestion challenges without compromising public safety or legal due process.”

In other news, police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcyclist, otherwise known as an Okada rider, for allegedly conveying a fresh corpse suspected to be his wife’s dead body to an unknown destination.

The suspect, Godonu Lowe, who was said to be a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted by the police on Wednesday at about 1:05 pm while escaping with the corpse from the community.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that the Okada rider was intercepted during stop-and-search operations by police in Ilaro following information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that a man was running away from the community with the corpse of a woman on his motorcycle.

She said that the DPO swiftly led his men into action, and the suspect was intercepted with a corpse tied in a sack at the back of his bike and was promptly arrested.

The Police PRO said that the sack was later opened and the corpse discovered to be the dead body of his wife, with bleeding around the neck and cutlass injuries arising from violence on her body.

She said that the police suspected foul play and later recovered a blood-stained cutlass from the crime scene, adding that the suspect had been taken into police custody while the remains of the victim had been taken to the State Morgue in Ilaro for autopsy.