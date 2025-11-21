Ogun police arrest four suspects for forgery, impersonation

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four suspects for impersonation, forgery, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace around Sabo Under-Bridge area of Sagamu.

The state Police Public Relation Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, disclosed that on November 20, 2025, at about 0800hrs, the Divisional Police Officer, Sakura Division, received a distress call reporting that some individuals were extorting members of the public using fake ACOMORAN revenue tickets.

According to Odutola, one Inidana Muhammad (male), Ali-Asan Makun Muhammad, Ahmed Isa (male), and Saliu Isa (male) were arrested for having forged receipts used to collect revenue from motorcycle operators and traders fraudulently.

Odutol stated that the fake tickets were supplied by one Yinusa, a resident of Sabo, who is currently at large.

She added that the four suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for detailed investigation and possible prosecution.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, warned street urchins and disgruntled elements who disrupt the lawful activities of commercial motorcycle riders, noting that illegal union activities will no longer be tolerated and will be met with decisive police action.

Ogunlowo reiterated the command stance against impersonation, forgery, extortion, and all acts capable of disturbing public order.

“The command remains committed to maintaining a safe, peaceful, and law-abiding environment for all residents,” he said.

In other news, police in Ogun State have arrested a motorcyclist, otherwise known as an Okada rider, for allegedly conveying a fresh corpse suspected to be his wife’s dead body to an unknown destination.

The suspect, Godonu Lowe, who was said to be a resident of Omolende Village, was intercepted by the police on Wednesday at about 1:05 pm while escaping with the corpse from the community.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that the Okada rider was intercepted during stop-and-search operations by police in Ilaro following information received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that a man was running away from the community with the corpse of a woman on his motorcycle.

She said that the DPO swiftly led his men into action, and the suspect was intercepted with a corpse tied in a sack at the back of his bike and was promptly arrested.

The Police PRO said that the sack was later opened and the corpse discovered to be the dead body of his wife, with bleeding around the neck and cutlass injuries arising from violence on her body.