Police arrest cultist terrorising Ogun community, launch manhunt for others

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 24-year-old suspected cultist, one Sulaimon Laja, for allegedly terrorising residents of the Igbesa community in the Ado-Odo/Ota council and its environs.

The suspect, who is a member of the Aiye confraternity, is said to have disguised himself to hide from the police.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Odutola said that on sighting the suspect in his fake appearance, the police immediately arrested him and asked him to lead them to their hideout, where a thorough search led to the recovery of a single-barreled gun as an exhibit.

She expressed further that the suspect confessed to cult-related activities and crimes perpetrated by his group, some of whose members were on the run, and also provided useful information to the police about their identity.

The Police PRO said that the command had, however, launched a manhunt for the fleeing members to ensure their quick arrest.

She said, “In a significant breakthrough, the Ogun State Police Command has continued to whittle down cult-related activities across the state as a suspected cultist and member of the dreaded Aiye confraternity was apprehended by police operatives in Igbesa.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Igbesa Division, has been commended for the successful arrest of Sulaiman Laja ‘m’, 24 years, a confessed and notorious Aiye cultist who has been terrorising residents of Igbesa and its environs.

“The suspect was sighted in a disguised appearance, was arrested and taken to his hideout, where a thorough search led to the recovery of a serviceable single-barrel gun, strongly believed to have been used for criminal activities within the community.”

Odutola noted that the suspect and the recovered exhibit will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

She, therefore, said that the State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to flushing out criminal elements and restoring peace, safety, and public confidence across all communities in the state.