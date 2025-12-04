Ogun police warn against fake security tips

Police in Ogun State on Thursday sounded a note of warning to peddlers of fake security tips, particularly those using the picture of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, to desist from such acts or face the full wrath of the law.

This follows the command’s observation on recent unsolicited “security tips” circulating online, which had falsely generated a state of emergency and widespread insecurity in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the State capital, on Thursday.

Odutola said that such online fake security information would not only mislead members of the public but also constitute a security threat to the state, especially when using the CP’s picture to complement the tips without approval from the command’s Headquarters.

She also expressed concern about individuals or groups recycling old videos, raising alarms about certain content and using divisive language capable of inducing fear and threats among the people of the state, warning anyone behind the post to stop the dastardly acts.

The Police PRO said, “The Ogun State Police Command has observed a recent surge in unsolicited ‘security tips’ circulating online, some of which falsely insinuate a state of emergency or widespread insecurity in the State.

“One of such misleading posts, currently in circulation with the picture of the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, PhD, is deceptive, unauthorised, and was made without any directive, approval, or recourse to the command.”

“It has been further observed that certain individuals and groups are recycling old videos, publishing alarming content, and using divisive language with the intent to cause panic and heighten fear among residents.

“These mischief-makers are warned to desist from posting frightening videos, voice-overs, or unverified claims, the majority of which are false”.

She, however, urged citizens of the state to remain calm and not panic, assuring them of adequate security.

“Residents of Ogun State and stakeholders are urged to remain calm and reassured. All areas identified by well-meaning communities seeking police attention are under close surveillance, with additional deployment of police personnel and assets to enhance safety and security in affected locations,” Odutola added.

In other news, the Katsina State Police Command said it arrested 22 suspected armed robbers during various operations in November this year.

The spokesperson for the command, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, made this known while outlining some of the command’s achievements to newsmen on Wednesday.

The command said it had received reports of 123 criminal cases, with 108 cases charged in court and 15 currently under investigation.

It said seven suspects were arrested for their involvement in culpable homicide and or murder cases during the period under review.

It said four suspects were arrested for being in possession of counterfeit currencies, while 20 others were caught for rape and or committing unnatural offences.

It said 10 other suspects were nabbed for being in possession of illicit drugs, and that several exhibits were recovered, including three AK-47 rifles, 24 rounds of live ammunition, and 183 rounds of live ammunition.