Babaseyi succeeds Odutola as Ogun PPRO 

The deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO) in Lagos State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, has been appointed to replace CSP Omolola Odutola as spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command.



The Guardian gathered that Odutola was redeployed to Lagos on a yet-to-disclosed capacity. Babaseyi, who was recently called to the Nigerian Bar, is a communications expert who has led personnel in joint operations under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).



During his short spell as acting PPRO in Lagos after Benjamin Hundeyin was appointed the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) in September 2025, Babaseyi was commented and described as an efficient, thorough, available and accessible officer to both journalists and the public who sought information.



Babaseyi, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), can be reached on 08162382281.