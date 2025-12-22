Ogun suspends three firms for environmental pollution

Ogun State Government has suspended three environmental consultancy firms due to alleged professional deficiencies in enforcing environmental laws on pollution to closed battery recycling companies in Ogijo.

Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, stated in a release that the firms fell short of environmental law standards during a review of the Process Audit of the closed companies.

He mentioned that three consultancy firms attached to the ULAB companies were suspended due to regulatory failures in reporting the actual situation of the firms to the state government.

According to him, the firms failed to instal required pollution abatement devices, demonstrating clear professional negligence with significant environmental implications, particularly in sensitive ecosystems.

The commissioner revealed that while five consultancy firms involved in the audit were invited to defend their reports, two provided explanations that, although not entirely satisfactory, allowed them the opportunity to amend their ways.

“The three suspended firms, however, deliberately absented themselves from the review meeting, knowing well that they were complicit,” he noted.

Oresanya confirmed that the Federal Ministry of Environment and the National Environmental Standards and Enforcement Agency (NESREA) have been notified of the decision.

“The suspension is necessary to protect public health and ensure accountability in environmental management,” he added.