Ojodu council chair reaffirms collaboration with PHC board on quality health delivery

The Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Segun Odunmbaku, has reaffirmed his administration’s collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board in providing quality health service delivery to the people.

Odunmbaku spoke when he participated in a high-level Primary Health Care (PHC) Policy Dialogue organised by the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board at Sheraton Hotels, Lagos with the theme “Strengthening Primary Health Care System: A Joint Leadership Dialogue.’

Odunmbaku said his administration has invested in rehabilitation and upgrading of Primary Health Centres, PHCs, within the council with over 600 surgeries successfully conducted, digitalised medical records, procured modern equipment and provided free medical services.

He assured the board that he is committed to sustaining the existing collaboration with the state government and relevant partners to ensure accessible and quality healthcare for residents.

In attendance was the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who said the state government has provided a comprehensive approach to addressing gaps in the operation of PHCs, financing, technology, data systems and a well-supported health workforce.

Others were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi and the Director of Medical Services and Disease Control at the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Veronica Iwayemi.