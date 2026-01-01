Okupevi urges Nigerians, leaders to take charge of security in new year message

The Bishop of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Gabriel Okupevi in his new year message has charged Nigerians to take responsibility for the peace, progress as well as security of the nation as he called on leaders at all levels to do what is right and say the truth at all times, putting on the cloak of integrity, justice and compassion.

Okupevi, who gave the call in Lagos encouraged all citizens to be vigilant and steadfast in their various domains and also cultivate a culture whereby ‘when we see something, we say something’ adding that security is everyone’s concern.

“Today, we rejoice that by His mercies we have entered a brand New Year, 2026. We receive this year with thanksgiving and with faith, holding firmly to the word He has given us: ‘Our Year of Kingdom, Expectation and Preparation’.

“Therefore stay awake, for you do not know when the Master of the house will come. The scripture calls us to spiritual vigilance and readiness. It reminds us that we must live daily with the consciousness of God’s Kingdom, aligning our priorities with His will, strengthening our walk with Him, deepening our devotion to prayer and holiness and preparing our hearts for His divine visitation. This is a year to be spiritually awake, expectant and purposeful in all things concerning the Lord and as we step into this new season, we lift our nation Nigeria before God.

“With hearts filled with profound gratitude, we bless the name of the Almighty God Who has graciously brought us through the year 2025, our Year of God’s Presence and Great Courage.

“The Lord kept us, guided us, strengthened us and enabled us to record remarkable achievements as individuals, families, and as a nation.

“Even in moments of challenge and uncertainty, His presence did not leave us and His courage empowered us to stand firm. For all He has done, we return all glory, honour, and praise to His Holy Name'” he said.

Okupeyi called on Nigerians to continue to pray for the country, speak positively, work diligently and uphold the values that honour God as he again encouraged all citizens to be vigilant and steadfast in their various domains. He appealed to leaders to be people-driven and not self-driven, seeking the good of the nation above personal interests, always realising that Nigeria belongs to everyone of us and therefore should be committed to rebuilding, reforming and restoring our country.

He called on Nigerians to enter the new year with renewed faith and unwavering hope, assuring that God has great plans for His children but calls every citizen to deep spirituality, good morality and readiness for the coming of the Lord.