Olagunju, Olayiwola lead Bodija Estates Muslim community executives

The Bodija Estates and Environs Muslim Community (BEEMC) has inaugurated a new Executive Council to steer its affairs for the next administrative year.

The inauguration, which took place during the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the community held at the BEEMC Central Mosque, Housing Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State witnessed the attendance of all members.

Former Chairman of the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission, Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju (SAN), emerged as the new Chairman while an APC chieftain in Ibadan North, Alhaji Taofeek Olayiwola appointed as the Vice Chairman.

Other members of the executives include: Prof. K. K. Oloso, Chairman, Board of Religious Affairs; Mr. Aiki Afeez (Gen. Sec.); Alhaji Kolawole Abdulazeez (Asst Gen. Sec.); Alhaji Ajani Ahmad (Property Manager).

Others are :Alhaja Nurat Adekunle (Treasurer); Alhaja Aborode (Financial Secretary); Mr. Wahab Kamal Abiodun (Social Secretary); Mr. Akintunde Yusuf (Publicity Secretary); and Alhaja Balogun (Welfare Secretary).

Also appointed as Ex-Officio members are Alhaji M. A. Siyanbade, Alhaja B. A. K. Giwa, and Alhaja Fadhila Balogun.

Addressing the newly appointed officers, the Chairman of the (Shuura) electoral Committee, Alhaji Chief Gani Oladimeji explained that members of the Executive Council were carefully screened based on their professionalism, areas of operation, and capacity to deliver optimal performance in the interest of the Muslim community.

He further emphasised the need for the leadership to uphold the aims and objectives of the Bodija Estates and Environs Muslim Community, stressing that the association exists primarily to advance the cause of Islam and cater for the welfare of both male and female Muslims within the community and its environs.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the new Executive Council, Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, (SAN) expressed appreciation to the Shurah Committee for the transparent and credible process that led to the emergence of the new leadership.

He prayed for Allah’s guidance and support to enable the council to uphold the principles, aims, and objectives of the association.

The Bodija Estates and Environs Muslim Community (BEEMC) was formed in August 1992 with the mandate of promoting Islam as a religion and a complete way of life. Its objectives include promoting, preserving, and protecting the religious, moral, social, and spiritual advancement of Muslims, both male and female, within Bodija Estates, its environs, and beyond.

The association also seeks to encourage literacy and intellectual pursuits among the Muslim Ummah, particularly in the study of Islam; cooperate with other Muslim organisations for the advancement of Islam; conduct Islamic devotional services and educational activities; foster brotherhood, fellowship, and cooperation among Muslims; and engage in lawful activities that further its stated aims and objectives.

Over the years, BEEMC has remained faithful to its founding mandate, evolving into a central coordinating body for Muslim communities and the Ummah across Oyo State.