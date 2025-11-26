Ondo varsity students arrested for drugging, assaulting female colleague

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female colleague.

The victim, a student of the same school, had her drink lspikedwhen she visited her childhood friend, Queen Sodo, 19, at her hall of residence within the university community.

When Queen realised that the victim had lost consciousness due to the effect of the drugs, she allegedly invited her male partner, Tom Samuel, 23, a 300-level student, who began to have unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim in the presence of Queen.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the command, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the victim was rescued by a neighbour, who was uncomfortable with the noise from the suspect’s room. The police were invited afterwards.

According to Ayanlade, the victim was found naked, unconscious, and in a compromising position with the male suspect arrested along with Queen.

He added that the suspects confessed to their involvement and the specific roles they played in the crime, emphasising that various exhibits relating to the crime were recovered at the scene, including the bottle of the drug-laced drink, which he said would be subjected to toxicology examination.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was invited to the residence of her long-time friend, Queen Sodo,19, also a student of the same school. Trusting in the longevity of their friendship, which began in secondary school and continued into university, the victim accepted a drink provided by her friend, which was later found to have been laced with drugs, causing her to lose consciousness.

He said: “Observing that the victim had become incapacitated, Queen reportedly cleverly left the room, summoned her male co-conspirator, and kept watch while the crime was being committed. Following preliminary assessment, she was referred to a specialist hospital for further medical treatment, where she is receiving care and recuperating.”

The suspects, The Guardian gathered, are providing investigators with crucial information to aid in the prosecution of the case.

He added: “The suspects are in custody, and efforts are ongoing to transfer them to the Gender Desk Office, Akure, for further discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

The Ondo police command reassured the public that offenders, regardless of familiarity with their victims, would be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

It advised parents and guardians to continuously educate their children on the importance of caution in relationships, including with friends, as even longstanding friendships could be exploited to perpetrate criminal acts.