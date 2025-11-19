One dead as truck rams motorcycle in Ogun

One person died on Wednesday in an auto crash that occurred on Wednesday when a Man Diesel truck rammed into a motorcycle at Iyana-Ologbo along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ogun State.

Nobody sustained injuries from the accident.

The crash involved a Blue Man Diesel truck with the registration EPE 513 YJ and a red BAJAJ Boxer motorcycle with registration number WDE 403 VQ.

The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

Akinbiyi said that two passengers were involved in the crash, where nobody got injured, but one person (a male adult) died on the spot.

He said that the cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Man Diesel truck, who hit the motorcycle from the back.

The TRACE Public Relations Officer said that the dead body had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital’s morgue.

He added that the traffic initially affected had been averted by operatives from Owode/Ijako TRACE Unit Command, supported by Ifo MTD.

Accident kills 15

Meanwhile, no fewer than 15 persons reportedly sustained injuries in a multiple auto crash that occurred on Monday at Omoyele Junction on the Sagamu-Ikorodu Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash involved an unregistered Mack truck, Toyota Highlander with the registration number: AKD 29 JZ, Suzuki mini bus (korope) and a motorcycle.

Confirming this to newsmen in Abeokuta yesterday, the spokesperson for the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, explained that the victims comprise 12 adult males and three females.

He attributed the incident to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver, who lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the other vehicles.

According to him, TRACE operatives and the police were on the ground for rescue operations as the accident vehicles were towed away, while free flow of traffic returned to the road.

Similarly, a truck loaded with containers crashed on Monday at Ijagun, along the Ijebu-Ode/Benin City expressway.

Akinbiyi, who confirmed the crash in a statement, noted that the victims had been evacuated by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode.

He said the incident impacted on free flow of traffic because the affected truck blocked the entire road while the TRACE operatives created a diversion at Ijagun Express Junction for both inward and outward movement of vehicles.

Akinbiyi advised motorists to reduce their vehicle speed to prevent further accidents.