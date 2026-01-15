One hospitalised as truck carrying raw materials catches fire in Oyo

One person was hospitalised on Wednesday night following a fire outbreak involving a truck conveying raw materials in Kishi town, Oke Ogun area of Oyo State.

The victim, whose identity had yet to be disclosed as of press time, sustained injuries when a Volvo truck loaded with rubber materials was gutted by fire while in motion.

The incident occurred along a major route in the ancient town, throwing residents and motorists into panic as thick smoke and raging flames engulfed the vehicle.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Maroof Akinwande, said firefighters were promptly deployed to the scene after a distress call was received.

According to him, the truck was already fully engulfed in flames when fire service operatives arrived, but swift intervention prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and properties.

“Upon arrival, it was a Volvo truck, registration number unknown, loaded with rubber materials and covered by intensive flames. Our firemen swiftly got into action, launched an articulated attack and displayed professional technical know-how to rescue a male person trapped in the vehicle,” Akinwande said.

He added that the victim was rescued alive and immediately conveyed to a nearby hospital in Kishi for urgent medical attention.

“One man was rescued alive and taken to the hospital. The fire service was also able to save nearby buildings and properties from imminent fire damage,” he said.

Preliminary investigation, according to Akinwande, revealed that the fire was triggered by sparks from the engine compartment of the truck while it was in motion.

He said the inferno completely destroyed the truck and its contents before it could be brought under control by firefighters.

Eyewitnesses said the driver and other road users initially attempted to put out the fire with fire extinguishers and buckets of water before the arrival of the fire service, but the flames spread rapidly due to the highly flammable nature of the rubber materials being conveyed.

Residents and shop owners in the vicinity were said to have hurriedly evacuated their premises for fear that the fire could spread and cause further destruction.

The incident led to temporary traffic congestion as security operatives cordoned off the area to enable emergency responders carry out their operations.

Akinwande lauded the bravery and professionalism of the firefighters, assuring that the state fire service remains committed to prompt response to emergencies across Oyo State.

He also urged drivers of heavy-duty vehicles to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles, particularly engine and electrical systems, to prevent fire outbreaks.

“Vehicle owners and drivers must ensure regular servicing of their trucks. Most fire incidents on highways are caused by mechanical faults and poor maintenance,” he warned.

He further urged members of the public to promptly alert the fire service in the event of any emergency, stressing that early reporting often helps to reduce casualties and property loss.

The incident has again drawn attention to the dangers posed by poorly maintained vehicles on Nigerian highways, especially those conveying combustible materials.

As of the time of filing this report, the injured victim was said to be responding to treatment at the hospital, while investigations into the incident continued.

The Oyo State Fire Service reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging residents to cooperate with emergency agencies to enhance public safety across the state.