Owa Obokun, bishops attend unveiling of Olaniran Olayinka’s Ilesa manor

In a dazzling celebration of tradition, faith and modern elegance, Nigeria’s prominent leaders, traditional rulers and top professionals gathered in Osun State to dedicate IGADILE Manor, the country home of Omooba Olaniran Samson Olayinka’s family, situated in one of Ilesa’s most upscale neighbourhoods.

The ceremony drew an illustrious array of guests, reflecting the stature of the Olayinka family.

Among those in attendance were Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup (Ajimoko III), Owa Obokun of Ijesaland; retired Methodist Archbishop of Ilesa and Ibadan, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu; Anglican Bishop of the Church of Nigeria, Ilesa Anglican Communion, and former Vice-Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University, Bishop (Prof.) Dapo Asaju; and Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the elder brother of the celebrant and 12th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Also present were Mrs Alice Ajidahun, the celebrant’s elder sister; the Olu-Odo of Odo-Ijesha and elder brother of the celebrant, Oba Olufemi Olayinka; Engr Femi and Mrs Olaitan Odeyemi; the Ashiwaju of Ijesaland, Ashiwaju Yinka Fasuyi, alongside numerous traditional rulers and dignitaries from far and wide.

The unveiling of IGADILE Manor celebrated not only a family home but also a cultural landmark, blending architectural refinement with deep-rooted heritage.

Guests admired the manor as a beacon of prestige, reflecting the fusion of tradition, faith and modernity that defines Ilesa’s social and professional elite.

Omooba Olaniran Olayinka, the brain behind the magnificent home, was celebrated for decades of professional excellence.

A first-class Economics graduate of the University of Lagos, he has held top-tier positions in leading banks, including United Bank for Africa (UBA), and served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Keystone Bank Nigeria Limited.

He hails from the Ajifodu Ruling House of Odo-Ijesha, Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of Osun State.

The dedication ceremony featured heartfelt prayers led by Bishops Ladigbolu and Asaju. There were royal blessings from the Owa Obokun, Oba Clement Haastrup, while family, friends and well-wishers offered tributes and thanksgiving.

To spice up the day, the Aladamo of Ijesha, Chief Niyi Ajetomobi, enthralled guests with melodious renditions, complemented by a live band performing contemporary hits and praise songs, adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

Guests praised the Olayinka family for their enduring commitment to community, culture and professional excellence.

IGADILE Manor emerged as a symbol not only of personal achievement but also of legacy, bridging heritage with modern sophistication and reinforcing the family’s place in Ilesa’s social and cultural fabric.

Omooba Olayinka expressed gratitude to God for His enduring faithfulness to the family and thanked all guests and well-wishers who honoured the occasion with their presence.

He offered prayers that joy, peace and continued celebration would not cease in their households.