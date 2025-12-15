Oyo to hold 2025 conversion exam for junior officers December 19

The Oyo State Government has fixed Friday, December 19, 2025, for the conduct of its 2025 conversion examination for junior officers in the state civil service.

The Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, disclosed this in Ibadan, noting that over 250 junior officers are expected to participate in the exercise.

According to him, the examination will be held at the Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, Secretariat, Ibadan, and is open to eligible clerical and allied staff who have duly applied for conversion.

Adelabu listed the eligible categories as Clerical Assistants, Clerical Officers, Stores Attendants, Stores Keepers, Judiciary staff, and other allied personnel across ministries, departments, and agencies.

He explained that examination slips would be issued only to candidates who correctly completed and submitted their application forms on or before Monday, December 15, 2025, warning that applicants who fail to meet the stipulated requirements would not be allowed to sit for the examination.

The commissioner further stressed that attendance is compulsory, adding that any candidate who fails to sign the attendance register properly would not be recognised as having taken part in the examination.

He urged all candidates to arrive early at the venue and conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

The conversion examination, Adelabu noted, is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to enhance career progression, professionalism and efficiency within the Oyo State Civil Service.

In other news, students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Iseyin Campus, have raised a fresh alarm over what they described as a deepening academic crisis threatening their future, accusing the Oyo State Government and the university management of “playing politics with education.”

In a petition released under the banner of Concerned Students of LAUTECH, Iseyin Campus, the students said the institution’s administrative failures, infrastructural inadequacies, and poor academic conditions had left them stranded and demoralised, despite repeated appeals to the authorities.

LAUTECH, owned solely by the Oyo State Government, established the Iseyin Campus a few years ago as part of its expansion drive. But students, particularly those relocated from the Faculty of Agriculture at the main Ogbomoso campus, said the move had turned into a nightmare with dire academic consequences.

According to the students, the Iseyin campus lacks the basic facilities required for agricultural training, including livestock and poultry units. They lamented that since their relocation in 200 Level, no practical sessions have been conducted despite the collection of levies for a mandatory “Farm Practice Year.”

“It is shameful that a Faculty of Agriculture exists without a single livestock or poultry unit. We are being trained in theory only, without the practical exposure necessary for our profession,” the statement read.