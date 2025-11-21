Oyo govt threatens revocation of undeveloped lands in Owode Estate Phase II

The Oyo State Housing Corporation has warned owners of undeveloped plots in Owode Estate Phase II, Apata, Ibadan, to develop their lands promptly or risk revocation, following growing concerns over insecurity in the estate.

The warning came after residents raised alarms about criminal activities, including burglary, armed robbery, and violent attacks, facilitated by the thick, undeveloped portions of the estate.

The Corporation conducted a fact-finding mission on Friday, with Chairman Hon. Demola Omotosho inspecting the estate alongside newsmen.

Omotosho said although the estate was inaugurated nearly 50 years ago, only about 20 percent of the plots have been developed, leaving close to 1,000 hectares as potential hideouts for criminals. He cited a recent attack on a 76-year-old resident as an example of the dangers posed by undeveloped plots.

He assured residents that the state government plans to transform Owode Phase II into a secure residential area through a public-private partnership.

The measures include the installation of solar-powered streetlights, the establishment of a Police Post, and an Amotekun security base.

Omotosho stressed that under the Oyo State Housing Corporation Law of 2001, any plot left undeveloped for more than two years, or any allocation not fully paid within twelve months, is automatically subject to revocation.

He urged allottees ready to develop their lands to engage with the Corporation immediately.

“We have allocated lands to people and our desire is that they build. But now that they have not developed the lands, the lives of those who have built are in danger,” Omotosho said.

“These persons whose lands we are revoking have had our allocation papers for years; some for 25 years and some more. What have they been doing? When they were taking this land, they knew that if they would not develop the land in two years, it would be revoked.

“So, we are not the ones revoking the lands, it is the law and their unwillingness to build.

“If you have paid a certain amount of money, our law says you must finish paying within 12 calendar months. If you don’t pay, such a contract becomes null and void and I don’t even need to get back to you. So, that is the issue.”

Residents, represented by Deacon Idowu Aladejobi, welcomed the move, noting that criminals frequently exploit undeveloped plots to attack those living in the estate. They urged the government to provide permanent security presence to ensure safety for residents.

The Housing Corporation emphasized that the revocation of undeveloped plots is in line with existing laws and necessary to protect lives, restore security, and ensure the estate becomes livable.