Oyo police detain teenagers over threats to kidnap meat seller

Police in Oyo State have arrested three teenage girls suspected of issuing a kidnapping threat in Ikoyi-Ile, Oriire Local Government Area.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 17, were detained following a complaint from a local resident who reported receiving a threatening phone call.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olayinka Ayanlade, the complainant, identified as Islamiat Omowumi, said the caller demanded human parts and a ransom of ₦10 million, claiming she was targeted because she sells meat.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public of the successful arrest of suspected kidnappers following a threat report received by the command, demonstrating its commitment to proactive, intelligence-led and preventive policing,” Ayanlade said.

The suspects—Fathia Nurudeen, 17; Taiwo Fatai, 17; and Munirat Saliu, 16—were quickly traced and arrested by detectives. During interrogation, they allegedly confessed, claiming the threats were intended as a prank. A small Itel mobile phone reportedly used to make the calls was recovered, corroborating the investigation.

Ayanlade said that the suspects remain in custody while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the appropriate legal action.

He also warned youths against acts capable of inciting fear or threatening lives, stressing that such behaviour carries serious legal consequences.

The police reassured residents of their commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest station.

Recall that days ago, four personnel of the National Park Service were killed and another critically injured when gunmen attacked the service’s office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Tuesday night. The assault reportedly took place around 9 p.m. and left the community in shock.

Confirming the attack, PPRO Olayinka said the assailants remain unidentified. He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, alongside other security chiefs, was en route to the scene to assess the situation.

“The deployment is aimed at preventing further breakdown of law and order, restoring calm, and ensuring the safety of lives and property,” he said. Tactical teams, mobile police officers, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit have been sent to the area.

Olayinka reassured the public that security agencies are “fully on top of the situation” and urged residents to remain calm as investigations continue.