Oyo promises smart cities, unveils state logo competition

The Oyo State government has pledged to build people-centred smart cities, driven by innovation, technology, and inclusiveness.

Executive Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority (OYNTCDA), Mrs Mofoluke Adebiyi, dropped the hint at a 2025 World Cities Day commemorative event in Ibadan.

Themed ‘People-centred Smart Cities’, the programme focused on creating urban spaces that prioritise human well-being alongside technological progress.

Adebiyi described the theme as one that aligns closely with Makinde’s urban development agenda, which emphasises “technology and, more importantly, people-focused innovation and inclusive spatial planning.”

She explained that the Ibadan Circular Road Corridor and the Ilu-Tuntun Smart City project stand as a testament to the governor’s commitment to modern and inclusive urban development.

The aide noted that smart cities must strike a balance between innovation and inclusion, emphasising that the state government’s initiatives aim to address pressing challenges, including inadequate housing and urban congestion.

According to her, the creation of the Oyo State New Towns and Cities Development Authority (OYNTCDA) is a deliberate step toward coordinated and sustainable urban growth.

IN another vein, Chairman of the Oyo State @ 50 Celebrations Committee, Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, yesterday, highlighted some of the 50th anniversary festivities, calling on creative minds across the state and beyond to participate in the Logo Design, Theme and Mascot Challenge aimed at promoting creativity and fostering inclusion.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, Akinade-Fijabi said the celebrations would showcase the innovations, talents, and resilience of the people, as well as appreciate those who have contributed to the state’s growth and development over the past five decades.

The chairman called on residents to support the committee in making the programme a huge success.

He recalled that the governor had inaugurated the committee and charged it to showcase and celebrate the state’s achievements across various sectors over the past 50 years.