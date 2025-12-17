Panic as quarry blast rocks Lagos–Ibadan Expressway communities

Panic gripped several communities along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State on Tuesday night after a powerful blast from Eminent Quarry sent shockwaves through homes, hospitals, and business premises.

The explosion, which occurred at about 7:50 pm, violently shook buildings in neighbourhoods surrounding the quarry, located beside the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Government Reserved Area (GRA) and close to Aramed Hospital. Many residents, fearing an attack or major disaster, fled their homes into the streets.

Communities affected by the blast include Orisunmibare, Ekefa, Ajayi, Aba Elebolo, Aba Ekefa, Aba Ajao, areas around Aramed Hospital, as well as several corporate establishments near the quarry site.

Eyewitnesses described the blast as sudden and terrifying, likening it to an earthquake or a bomb explosion.

“Our buildings shook as if an earthquake had struck. Many of us ran out of our houses in fear, thinking Nigeria was under a terrorist attack,” a resident of Orisunmibare community said.

Another resident criticised the timing and location of the blasting activity, noting that it occurred late in the evening in a densely populated area.

“This is not just noise pollution; it is a direct threat to human life. Children, the elderly and patients at Aramed Hospital—everyone was terrified,” the resident said.

Community leaders described the operations of Eminent Quarry as incompatible with human habitation, alleging that blasting activities have continued without adequate regulation, community consultation or strict adherence to safety standards.

They argued that the proximity of the quarry to residential areas and a major hospital poses unacceptable risks.

Medical personnel in the area also raised concerns about the health implications of such explosions, particularly for vulnerable patients.

Some health workers warned that panic induced by the blast could worsen conditions for patients with heart disease, hypertension and anxiety-related disorders.

“The fear alone can be fatal for some patients,” a medical worker in the vicinity said, adding that repeated blasting could have long-term psychological and physical effects on residents.

Following the incident, residents and community representatives called on the Oyo State Government and relevant regulatory and security agencies to intervene urgently.

They appealed to the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and emergency management agencies to investigate the operations of Eminent Quarry.

They demanded an immediate assessment of the company’s compliance with safety and environmental regulations and called for the suspension of further blasting pending the outcome of a thorough inquiry.

“We are not opposed to legitimate business,” a community spokesperson said. “But no company has the right to operate in a manner that turns peaceful communities into war zones. Human lives must come first.”

Residents warned that continued silence or inaction by authorities could heighten tension in the area, stressing that their demands are centred on safety, accountability and respect for human life.

They said the quarry’s activities have increasingly become a source of fear rather than economic benefit to neighbouring communities.

According to residents, the quarry, located along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway beside Aramed Hospital, has been carrying out what they described as highly unregulated blasting activities, often without prior notice to communities.

“The latest evening blast caused widespread panic, with residents fearing a war-like situation,” one community leader said. “It highlights urgent concerns about safety, regulation and the well-being of people living and working around the quarry.”

As of press time, Eminent Quarry had not issued any public statement on the incident.

Community members insisted that the matter should not be treated as routine, warning that without decisive action by the Oyo State Government and relevant federal agencies, the situation could escalate into a tragic and avoidable disaster.

They urged authorities to act swiftly to prevent a recurrence, emphasising that proactive regulation and enforcement are critical to safeguarding lives and restoring public confidence in the safety of the area.