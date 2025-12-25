Pastor Okafor demands DNA test as lady claims to be daughter

Dr. Chris Okafor, senior pastor of the Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries, has issued an immediate ultimatum to one Ms. Chi Okafor, who alleges to be his daughter, to present herself for a DNA test to prove her claims.

Pastor Okafor also asked the alleged daughter to retract all publications, which he said falsely associated him with her claims of paternity or abandonment, and to issue a public apology for attempting to tarnish his reputation by portraying falsehoods against him.

Through his lawyer, Maxwell Opara, the man of God, who spoke to newsmen at a press conference in Owerri on Wednesday, denied being the biological father of the lady and her sibling, insisting that they were both products of infidelity by his estranged wife.

The preacher described the lady’s publications as acts of cyber incitement, cyberbullying, cyberharassment, cyberstalking, criminal defamation, and malicious impersonation; and threatened to pursue legal action against her if she failed to comply with his demands.

According to Barr. Opara, “Any assertion suggesting that our Client abandoned a spouse or children is therefore false, misleading, defamatory, and constitutes cyber bullying.”

He said, “We have become aware that an individual who identifies herself as Ms. Chi Okafor has been presenting herself online as the biological daughter of our Client, Pastor Dr. Chris Okafor. She has been making false, misleading, and defamatory claims regarding his personal life and family relationships, including allegations of abandonment and neglect of paternal responsibilities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate that the continued public portrayal of Ms. Lilian Okafor and her sibling as children of our Client, as well as the publication of statements alleging abandonment, amount to gross misrepresentation and libel. Such actions are damaging, misleading, and wholly unacceptable.

“We therefore state categorically, emphatically, and unequivocally that the claims made by the so-called Ms. Chi Okafor are entirely false, misleading, malicious, inciting, and gravely injurious to the personality and character of our Client.”

Opara continued, “Accordingly, we formally demand as follows: Immediate retraction of all false, defamatory, and misleading statements published online or elsewhere concerning our Client, accompanied by a written apology published in two (2) national newspapers, with copies forwarded to the appropriate authorities.

“Immediate cessation and desistance from further presenting or implying any familial relationship with our Client and immediate removal of all content that falsely associates our Client with claims of paternity or abandonment.

“We also challenge to the impostor to submit herself and her sibling for a DNA test at a mutually agreed and reputable health facility, in the absence of the earlier DNA certificate allegedly in her possession.”

“TAKE NOTICE that failure to comply with these demands will leave our Client with no option but to pursue all available legal remedies to protect his reputation, integrity, and ministry.

“This statement is issued to clarify the facts, prevent further dissemination of falsehoods, and reaffirm our Client’s unwavering commitment to truth, dignity, and fairness.” the lawyer added.

The pastor also warned one Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, one Ms. Doris Ogala and her cohorts to desist forthwith from aiding the propagation of the falsehoods against him through their social media handles.