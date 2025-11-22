PFN tasks government on insecurity, calls for unity

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on all patriotic Nigerians, including those living in the Diaspora, to synergise with security operatives to bring an end to the insecurity and killings in some parts the country. This was said at the end of the emergency executive meeting of the fellowship held at its national headquarters in Lagos.

PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said the body would no longer remain silent while some parts of the country boils, stressing that patriotic Nigerians and their international friends should partner with the Federal Government to make the country safe and to nip ethnic clashes in the bud.

“While we speak, killings are still taking place in Borno, Plateau and Benue states. The cases are like those of Leah Sharibu and Deborah in Sokoto. …”

Also, many of our girls have been kidnapped, while some parents have been forced to give out their daughters as wives to these criminals. This has been ongoing and we have been talking, but nothing serious has come out of it.”

Oke noted that the affected communities have been calling the attention of the federal government to the alleged crime and criminality, but no decisive action has taken place.

“I was part of the team that went to see the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari. We spoke very strongly about this, but it is unfortunate that he completely ignored the main issue we came for. He picked the peripheral matters and left the main issues.

“The evidence is all over the place. There is nothing anybody can say that can whitewash it. It is evil, it is blood shedding and it is mass murder. The time to stop it is now. Nigerians must be free to live and own property in any part of country, as bona fide citizens,” he stated.

Oke called on President Bola Tinubu to decisively overhaul the nation’s security architecture and ensure justice for victims of ethnic violence.

The body urged President Bola Tinubu to rebuild trust in its government by ensuring that the security architecture of the country is not infiltrated by criminals and ethnic jingoists.

The meeting, which drew PFN leaders from across the country, reaffirmed the body’s commitment to national unity, peace and the protection of fundamental human rights.