Police allay fears after arson attack on Ilorin traditional worshipper 

The Kwara State Police Command has allayed fears over the safety of a traditional worshipper, T.A Olorisa, also known as Iya Abiye, whose home was set ablaze in Oja Gbooro, Isaleẹ Kòkò area in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The police said the three suspects arrested in connection with the incident remain in custody, dismissing reports on social media that they had been released and that Ìsèsè/Onísèsè representatives were barred from accessing the police station on official orders.

A man identified simply as Benny alleged attempts to suppress voices seeking justice, warning that local pressure could compromise investigations.

“There is a growing fear that voices are being suppressed, and that justice may be compromised due to local pressure and interests,” he said.

“At this point, we are formally calling for this case to be transferred out of Ilorin to Lagos, Akure, or Ekiti where investigations can be handled independently and without intimidation. If justice cannot be guaranteed locally, then it must be pursued elsewhere.” Benny also criticised the Kwara State Government for what he described as a lack of public condemnation.

“No public condemnation has come from the Kwara State Government. Over the past few years, about five cases of a league of Alfa visiting and harassing Onísèsè ̀practitioners in their own homes have been brought to the attention of the state government,” he said.

“Till today, there has been no clear public statement from the Governor or the Emir of Ilorin condemning these acts. This silence raises serious concerns about injustice, neglect, and unequal protection of citizens.”

Reacting, Nigerian activist Omoyele Sowore called for firm action against what he described as religious extremism in the state.

“The extremists in Ilorin, Kwara State must be stopped and brought to justice immediately,” he said.

“No one has the right to force their religious beliefs on others. I had the singular opportunity to confront them in 2023 when they ganged up against Tani Olohun, a Yoruba traditional religion activist who was arrested and charged in Kwara State for allegedly defaming religious authorities, including the Emir of Ilorin.

“It was clear then, as it is now, that intolerance and mob intimidation have no place in a lawful, plural society.” Speaking with The Guardian, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the Command had not released any suspect.

“The Command did not release any suspect. Investigations are ongoing and the three suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation,” she said.

On allegations of harassment of Olorisa, she added: “The residents have been calm and cooperating with law enforcement. We told the complainant to let the police know should there be any form of harassment and we will respond. We don’t have any complaint.”