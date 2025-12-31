Police arrest 22-year-old for alleged rape in Ibadan

The Police Command in Oyo State says it has arrested a 22-year-old suspect for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl after intoxicating her with a substance.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Olayinka said that the Alakia Adelubi Police Division received a report of sexual assault on a 17-year-old female on Thursday and immediately began investigations.

“The victim was promptly taken to a hospital for medical examination, while the scene of the incident was visited, and the suspect was arrested and taken into custody,” he said.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed that the 22-year-old male suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor after administering an intoxicating drink to her.

The PRO said that the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Femi Haruna, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

He said that the Commissioner of Police has warned that the Command will not tolerate any violent acts against women or offences targeted at women or any member of society.

Olayinka reassured members of the public that the Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all citizens in the state.

He urged residents to continue to provide credible information that would aid security agencies in crime prevention and detection.

Olayinka said that the suspect has confessed to the crime and would be charged to court upon completion of investigations.