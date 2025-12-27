Police nab suspected robber, recover stolen motorcycle in Ibadan

In a swift and daring operation, the Oyo State Police Command has apprehended a suspected robber and recovered a stolen motorcycle following a late-night attack on two residents in the Olorunda Aba area of Ibadan.

The arrest was confirmed on Saturday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, who said operatives of the Olorunda Aba Division responded to a distress call around 10:30 p.m. on December 25, 2025.

According to the police, two armed men, riding an unregistered motorcycle and wielding machetes, attacked residents Mutiu Adeyemo and Akinpelu Ojo in Adanla Area, Eniosa, and forcibly dispossessed them of their TVS motorcycle.

“Upon spotting the police patrol team, the suspects attempted to flee with both their motorcycle and the stolen one, prompting a high-speed pursuit,” Olayinka said.

During the chase, one suspect abandoned the stolen motorcycle and fled into nearby bushland. The second suspect, identified as Sunday Onah, fell from his motorcycle while attempting to evade arrest and was immediately apprehended.

Police confirmed that Onah confessed to the robbery and admitted to similar past criminal activities. The recovered motorcycle has been secured as evidence, while efforts to track the fleeing accomplice continue. Investigations have been intensified, and Onah will be charged in court upon completion.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Femi Haruna, commended the officers for their professionalism and swift action. He directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for detailed follow-up.

Haruna urged residents to collaborate with the police by providing timely, credible information to support crime prevention and detection. He also praised the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force, noting that sustained institutional support has enhanced operational efficiency across state commands.

The incident has heightened awareness of armed robbery risks along the Olorunda Aba axis, sparking concern among residents. However, many lauded the prompt police response, describing it as a positive step towards restoring safety and confidence in law enforcement.

Authorities warned that anyone caught engaging in criminal activity would face prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. They reassured the public of continued patrols, immediate response to distress calls, and an active partnership with communities to prevent crime.

The Oyo State Police Command reiterated its determination to combat armed robbery and to reinforce its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.