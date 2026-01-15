Police arrest four over alleged kidnapping, murder in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspects in connection with alleged cases of kidnapping and murder in different parts of the state.

The suspects were apprehended at separate locations during intelligence-led operations conducted by the command’s operatives as part of ongoing efforts to curb violent crime and restore public confidence in the state’s security framework.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists in Ibadan.

According to him, a kidnap victim, Hussinat Abubakar, was rescued during one of the operations, while three suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in her abduction.

Ayanlade said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects belonged to a criminal syndicate operating within Oyo State and its environs.

He added that the suspects had confessed to their roles in the crime, while efforts were ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate still at large.

The police spokesperson said the rescued victim was currently receiving medical attention and other necessary support at a hospital, adding that her condition was stable.

He said the suspects would be charged in court after the conclusion of investigations.

In a related development, the command also confirmed the arrest of another suspect in connection with a violent clash involving students of Michael Koleoso Polytechnic.

The suspect, identified as Olatunji David Segun, was arrested over his alleged involvement in the incident, which reportedly resulted in the death of a student.

Ayanlade said the arrest followed a swift response by police operatives deployed to the area after reports of the disturbance.

“Further investigations have commenced to determine the circumstances and motive behind the crime, as well as to identify other individuals who may have participated in the violence,” he said.

He assured residents of the state of the command’s commitment to tackling criminal activities and safeguarding lives and property across Oyo State.

Ayanlade urged members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and credible information to aid the arrest of criminal suspects and prevent crime.

“The command remains resolute in its determination to rid the state of criminal elements and will not relent in its efforts to bring perpetrators of violent crimes to justice,” he said.

He warned that the police would deal decisively with individuals or groups whose actions threatened public peace and security, and urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.