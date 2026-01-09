Police arrest man over alleged defilement of 15-year-old, detain officers

The police in Imo State have arrested a 24-year-old man, Wisdom Onyeaju, from Umuekweye in Irete, Owerri West Local Council, over the alleged defilement of a 15-year-old girl.

Several police officers linked to the case have also been arrested for alleged misconduct and are to face an orderly room trial on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said the incident came to light after a viral video drew the attention of the victim’s family and prompted an official report to the command.

In the video, the victim’s elder sister alleged that an intruder entered her 15-year-old sister’s room and assaulted her. The survivor had returned to Imo State for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The narrator said she did not return to the state due to security concerns and alleged that police officers stationed near the Government House demanded a bribe of N100,000 before taking their statement.

She wrote: “My 15-year-old younger sister who travelled to Imo State for Christmas was assaulted after an attacker forced his way into her room.

“When we went to report the crime, Imo police officers demanded N100,000 before they would even take her statement. This is not justice. Survivors deserve protection, dignity and accountability, not silence and corruption. Please share and stand with us.” Responding to the claims, the Imo State Police Command confirmed that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“The Imo State Police Command has arrested Wisdom Onyeaju, a 24-year-old male of Umuekweye, Irete, Owerri West Local Council, in connection with an alleged case of defilement.

“The arrest followed credible information received by the command from the family of the victim, who had earlier drawn public attention to the incident through a viral video circulating on social media,” the statement said.

Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the suspect was undergoing investigation and would be arraigned afterwards. On the alleged misconduct by officers, he said the command “has identified and detained the police officers alleged to have engaged in professional misconduct in the handling of the case. An orderly room trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday, January 12, 2026, in line with extant police regulations”.

He added that the command remained committed to professionalism, transparency and accountability in the matter.