Imo police begin orderly room trial of seven officers over alleged extortion, misconduct

The Imo State police command has commenced the orderly room trial of seven police officers for their alleged involvement in extortion, unprofessional conduct, and high-handedness.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, there are three inspectors, one sergeant, and three constables.

He disclosed that they had been arrested following some complaints, a viral video, and subsequent investigations.

The statement read: “The Imo State Police has commenced the orderly room trial for personnel involved in misconduct, including extortion, unprofessionalism, and high-handedness.”

The identities of those involved and how they were apprehended, according to Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), are:

“The trial is following the identification of the personnel by the complainants, leading to their arrest and investigation. Orderly Room Trial proceedings have therefore been initiated against the following seven (7) police personnel: Inspector Eyo Udo – Anti-Vice Unit; Inspector Peter Nweke – Rapid Response Squad (RRS); Inspector Ita Asuquo – Search and Flush; Sergeant Chukwuka Ekwueme – Anti-Vice Unit; Police Constable Onuwa Samuel – Anti-Vice Unit; Police Constable Patchris David – Anti-Vice Unit; Police Constable Amos Sunny – Anti-Vice Unit.”

He said that some of them were captured in the viral video.

“Notably, some of the personnel were captured in a viral video depicting an alleged extortion incident involving operatives attached to a Joint Task Force (JTF) operation, including the other sister agencies at Seven-and-a-Half Junction, Obowo, whose personnel have been handed over to their various agencies for disciplinary action.”

On the reaction of the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, regarding the issue, Okoye said,”The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, assures members of the public that the disciplinary process will be thorough, transparent, and in accordance with the Nigeria Police Force regulations, and the outcome of the trial will be made public.

“The CP reiterates the Command’s resolve to rid the Force of unprofessional elements and urges the public to continue to report acts of misconduct by police personnel via the Command Complaints Response Unit (CRU) – 08148024755, 08068923224, 08134783532.”