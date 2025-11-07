Police arrest suspect over rape, murder of Rivers orphan

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a young orphan, Miss Success Anosike, in the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday, November 3, 2025, when Anosike’s lifeless body was discovered in her room.

A family friend of the deceased had raised an alarm on social media, urging the police to intervene.

The viral post read: “Nigerians, I need your help. Please help me call the police. I’m heartbroken as I type this. My family friend was raped and strangled to death in her room at Oyigbo on Monday night.”

Following the discovery, occupants of the compound reportedly fled, allegedly out of fear of mass arrests.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that one suspect had been arrested. At the same time, efforts were ongoing to track other individuals believed to be connected to the crime.

“Yes, I can confirm the incident and that a suspect has been arrested,” she said. “The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department. The lady’s body has been deposited in the morgue and an investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Imo State Police Command have uncovered criminal hideouts in two communities, Okuku and Ndegwu, in the Owerri West Local Government Council of the state, recovering a decomposing corpse, suspected to be that of a lawyer abducted on October 14.

However, no suspect was arrested, as none was found at the time of the police raid.

In a statement issued about 5.40 a.m. on Friday (today) by the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, the operations were carried out jointly with local vigilantes in the communities on November 5.

He said that they were part of the command’s ongoing fight against kidnapping and criminal activities in the state.

It read: “The Imo State Police Command has recorded another significant breakthrough in its ongoing fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the State.

“On 5th November, 2025, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in synergy with local vigilante groups, successfully dislodged kidnappers’ hideouts in Okuku and Ndegwu communities, both in the Owerri-West Local Government Area.”

Okoye disclosed that the developments were a result of an “intelligence-driven operation” coordinated by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa.

“The intelligence-driven operation, coordinated by ACP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, led to the recovery of a decomposed corpse from one of the hideouts located in an abandoned livestock farm deep within the Okuku–Agwa forest,” he said.

“The scene was cordoned off, and the body was carefully evacuated by operatives and taken to the morgue for further forensic examination.”