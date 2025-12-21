Police arrest suspected armed robber, recover firearms in Ogun

The Ogun State Police have arrested a suspected armed robber, identified as Adenekan Segun, popularly known as Expensive, in Abeokuta.

In a statement signed by the Command’s spokesperson, Oluseyi Babeseyi, it was disclosed that the suspect was apprehended following credible information that he allegedly brandished two pump-action firearms during a minor disagreement with a person.

Babeseyi stated, “On Sunday, 14th December 2025, actionable intelligence indicated that the suspect was unlawfully in possession of pump-action firearms.”

He added, “The suspect was alleged to have brandished the weapons during a minor disagreement with a person. The operatives acted swiftly, which led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of two pump-action rifles.”

The police public relations officer further noted that the investigation is ongoing and that, on completion, the suspect will be charged in court.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, commended the swift response of the operatives and reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on armed robbery and illegal possession of firearms.

Ogunlowo also assured residents of the command’s unwavering commitment to sustaining peace, urging members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to the police.