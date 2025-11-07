Police arrest suspected human trafficker with three children in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has disclosed that on November 5, 2025, at about 5 pm, Victoria Ebunoha Chukwumezie, 40 years old of Nyanya, Abuja, was seen at Diko junction with three children suspected of having been abducted for human trafficking.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, and made available to newsmen in Minna, police operatives of Gawu-Babangida Division stationed at Diko junction in Niger State, quickly moved in and arrested the said suspect, and during interrogation, she stated that she took the children, who are of 2- 3 years of age, from Lambata. She was taking them to Abuja for care.

The children were identified as Kazeem, 3 years old, Ya’amadu, 2 years old, and Idris, 2 years old. The statement explained that the children’s parents have already been contacted and that an investigation is ongoing.

In a related development, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, revealed that on November 3, around 10 am, a police patrol team attached to Chanchaga Division intercepted and arrested one Favour Udeaja, 21 years old, with a motorcycle at Old City Gate, Minna. When questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

The statement noted that he was arrested and taken to Chanchaga Police Division. It added that during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had stolen the motorcycle from a student’s lodge in Bida, removed the number plate, and brought it to Minna, where he intended to sell it.

It further stated that the suspect is in police custody for further inquiry and will be charged in court for prosecution.

In other news, more than 16 community members in Sabo village, Murai ward of Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been reportedly kidnapped by bandits ravaging the state.

The Guardian gathered that youths from Gidan Matan Aure village have mobilised to protect their village ahead of an attack on neighbouring Sado village.

According to a villager, Muhammad Usman, the operation by the bandits was carried out on Wednesday, November 6, 2025.

It was also learnt that the armed terrorists stormed the Sado community amid heavy surveillance by the local vigilantes from the area.

“The bandits entered the community without notice, the vigilantes worked hard to repel the attack, but the terrorists overpowered them, considering the large number of assailants who stormed the village”, Sado district head, Aliyu Saidu, said

“For now, we confirmed 16 people were kidnapped, comprising women and children, including the elderly. We are not yet certain whether the number of the victims may increase, as all efforts to trace the rest are ongoing.”

One of the sources, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Sado, said that he received a call today concerning the incident and “what just came to my mind was my friend Nasiru, who left my shop earlier last night. I instantly called his number, but there was no response. He has been kidnapped alongside his wife.”