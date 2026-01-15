Police arrest suspected kidnap kingpin, recover AK-47 in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper and recovered a prohibited firearm and ammunition in a renewed crackdown on violent crime in the state.

The suspect, Mohammed Ibrahim, 30, from Numan Local Council in Adamawa State, was arrested by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit, Emohua Annex, following what police described as credible intelligence.

According to the police spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, the arrest took place on January 10, 2026, at about 7:46 p.m., in line with strategic directives issued by the Commissioner of Police to dismantle criminal networks operating in Rivers State.

Ibrahim had allegedly been under surveillance for his involvement in several kidnapping-for-ransom operations, particularly along the Port Harcourt International Airport Road, Omagwa, an area that has recorded repeated security incidents.

Police said the suspect was intercepted while attempting to relocate his operational camp and armoury from Omagwa to the Agbonchia/Oyigbo Road in Eleme Local Council, in a bid to evade security attention and expand his activities.

A search conducted at the point of arrest led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle with breach number 2125 and two magazines loaded with 36 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm live ammunition.

During preliminary interrogation, Ibrahim reportedly confessed to being the leader of a kidnapping syndicate and admitted to participating in multiple kidnapping operations across the state.

Iringe-Koko said the suspect and the recovered exhibits are currently in police custody, while investigations are ongoing to determine the full scope of the gang’s operations.

“Efforts have also been intensified to track down and apprehend other members of the gang and recover additional weapons believed to be in their possession,” she said.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended officers of the Anti-Cultism Unit for what he described as their professionalism and swift response.

Adepoju urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies and promptly report suspicious activities, assuring the public of the Command’s commitment to maintaining peace and security in Rivers State.

He warned criminals that there would be no hiding place for them.