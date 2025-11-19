Police arrest suspected organ harvester, rescue four victims in Nasarawa

A NOTORIOUS organ harvest suspect is in police custody over an attempt to buy the kidneys of four victims in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Confirming the development in a press conference yesterday, the Commissioner of Police, Shettima Jauro, said the suspect, Mr Maro Ebojoh, 40, was arrested by officials of Yahaya Sabo Motor Park, Bukan Sidi in Lafia while perfecting his plans to harvest organs of his targets.

The CP said Nasarawa police operatives deployed to the area arrested him and further investigation revealed that Umar Barau, 25, Suleman Alhaji-Garba, 20, Williams Dadung, 32, and Stanley Ezekiel 27, were lured with promise to receive N2 million each after the deal is sealed.

He said the four victims were sent to a hospital in Abuja to be screened for fitness for the removal of their kidneys.

“The command detailed operatives to the facility where the organ harvest was to take place. On arrival, the victims were placed on medical rest in a hotel to calm the blood pressure of one of the victims before the operation.

“The victims confessed that the suspect promised them N2 million each after the initial N500,000 initial deposit by the suspect,” he said.

According to the CP, the suspect confessed to the crime, stating that he procured a donor for another client two months ago where he received N1 million, and paid the victim N2.5 million.

In another development, nine criminal suspects were arrested in connection with gang-related robbery at night within Mararaba and environs.

The CP said their modus operandi include, attacking residents, stealing mobile phones and transferring funds from their victim’s bank account before selling the device to unsuspecting buyers.

He said that the suspects confessed to the crimes and admitted to carrying out operation at the Uke Karu where the son of serving police officer was killed.

Shettima urged the public to remain vigilant and cautious, particularly against individuals who disguise as genuine organ donor solicitors but only interested in the financial gains, moreso as the festive season is fast approaching.

Nasarawa is among the states in the North where organ harvest is rampant among young people. Most victims of organ harvest are poor citizens who engage themselves in menial jobs to survive.