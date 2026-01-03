Police arrest three suspects for burning idol worshipper’s house in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command has arrested three suspected arsonists for burning the property of a traditional worshipper in Ilorin, the state capital.

‎Before the eventual arrest of the suspects, there was a trending online video depicting an elderly Mrs. T. A. Olorisha alleging that her place of residence was completely razed by fire at Isale Koko Area, Ilorin.

‎

The suspects were alleged to have threatened the old woman’s house last year in November for indulging in idol worship before they allegedly carried out their threat early this year.

According to the police command, there ought not to be interference in the right to religion and coexistence in any part of the country.

‎

‎A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, recalled that “on 2nd January, 2026, at about 10:00 pm, a resident, Mrs. T.A Olorisha, reported at C Division, Oja Oba, that her house was set ablaze by unknown persons.

“The incident was said to have occurred on 1st January, 2026, at about 7:00 pm, while she was away.

‎

“‎The complainant alleged that she had received threats in November 2025 from some individuals, including Alhaji Salihu Saka, 63years, Alhaji Abubakar Salihu, 58years, and Alhaji Yekini Olohuntele, 67years, allegedly over religious differences, as she is a traditional worshipper,” the police spokesperson stated.

Adetoun, however, disclosed that: “all three suspects are currently in police custody, aiding investigations.

‎

‎”No life lost, as no one was inside the building at the time of the incident. The value of the property destroyed is yet to be ascertained,” the statement added.

‎

‎The police chief assured the public that concerted efforts were underway to apprehend the remaining perpetrators, while all allegations were being diligently investigated.

‎

‎”The Kwara State Police Command reiterates its commitment to protecting lives, property, and the fundamental rights of all residents, regardless of religious or cultural beliefs.

“Members of the public are urged to remain calm and provide useful information that can aid the investigation,” she pleaded.