Police arrest two bandit kingpins, recover arms, cash in Kwara

The Nigeria Police Force has recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of two suspected bandits and kidnapping kingpins linked to violent crimes across four states.

The suspects were arrested during a covert operation by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), in collaboration with the Kwara State Police Command.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to Hundeyin, the operation was carried out on December 19, 2025, along the Komen–Masallaci axis in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“Those arrested were identified as Abubakar Usman, also known as Siddi ‘m’, aged 26, and Shehu Mohammadu, alias Gide ‘m’, aged 30,” he said.

The police said the suspects were intercepted and arrested in Komen–Masallaci village while allegedly on a criminal mission.

“Items recovered from them included a brand new red Honda Ace 125 motorcycle valued at ₦1.85 million, ₦500,000 cash suspected to be unspent ransom money, and one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 20 rounds of live ammunition,” Hundeyin said.

He added that investigations revealed the motorcycle was purchased with proceeds from ransom payments collected during kidnapping operations.

“Preliminary findings showed that the suspects belonged to a notorious gang terrorising communities in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger and Kwara states,” he said.

Hundeyin disclosed that the gang also specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to other criminal elements operating within the region.

He said both suspects are cooperating with investigators to facilitate the arrest of other gang members and the recovery of additional weapons.

The police spokesman recalled that Usman was recently identified in a viral social media video where he was seen flaunting firearms and large sums of money.

Commending the operatives for their professionalism and dedication, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s resolve to dismantle criminal networks and curb banditry and kidnapping nationwide.

He urged members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security operations.