Police debunk IPI claims, order probe into journalist’s arrest

The Nigeria Police Force has rejected allegations linking the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to the alleged wrongful arrest of a journalist, describing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

In a statement on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hudeyin, said at no time did the IGP authorise, direct or condone the arrest, harassment or intimidation of any journalist.

Hudeyin said the IGP acted swiftly after being formally notified of the incident by the President of the International Press Institute, Musikilu Mojeed.

He explained that Egbetokun immediately ordered the journalist’s release and directed the Force Monitoring Unit to commence an investigation into the officers’ conduct.

According to him, clear instructions were issued that any officer found culpable would be sanctioned in line with extant laws and disciplinary procedures, adding that the IPI was duly informed of the steps taken.

Hundeyin faulted suggestions of institutional hostility to press freedom, insisting that misconduct by individual officers should not be attributed to the leadership or used to malign the institution.

He noted that while the police have over 300,000 personnel nationwide and most officers discharge their duties professionally, isolated cases of misconduct may occur and are always investigated through due process.

He also disclosed that the IPI’s petition was referred to the Force Monitoring Unit, but claimed the institute declined repeated invitations to appear before the unit to harmonise its statements.

Describing the IPI’s decision to suspend engagement with the Force as disproportionate, the police spokesperson said it was contradictory to obstruct investigations while alleging inaction.

He stressed that the Nigeria Police Force remained committed to constitutional policing, media freedom and professional accountability, while resisting what it called unsubstantiated attempts to undermine its leadership.

In other news, the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 22 suspects and recovered firearms, vehicles, motorcycles and illicit drugs during a series of intelligence-led operations across several states.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that operatives of the Special Tactical Squad carried out the arrests.

Hundeyin said the suspects were linked to offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping and banditry to cattle rustling, car snatching, economic sabotage, impersonation and drug trafficking.

He added that six firearms were recovered during the operations, including one LAR rifle, one pump-action gun, AK-47 and AK-49 rifles, an SMG rifle, and two live rounds of ammunition.

According to him, 45 other exhibits were also seized, including vehicles, motorcycles, and illicit drugs suspected of being used to commit crimes.