Police arrest two suspects over abduction, murder of youth in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested two suspects in connection with the abduction and killing of M. Sampson Worianime, a youth from Ogbogbo community in Okrika Local Council of Rivers State.

Worianime was reported missing on November 11, 2025, after accompanying members of his community’s youth group to measure a parcel of land at their former settlement. His disappearance triggered concern among family members and residents, prompting efforts to locate him.

In a statement, the police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said a breakthrough followed a distress petition submitted by the victim’s mother, which led operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to commence an intelligence-led investigation.

She said the investigation led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Igwe Alex, 26, Chief Security Officer of the Aleto-Eleme community, and John Mikel, 24, both from Aleto in Eleme Local Council.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly abducted two youths from Okrika, including the deceased.

One of the abducted youths reportedly escaped, while Worianime was allegedly killed and his body dumped in a nearby river.

The suspects were said to have later led police operatives to the location where the victim’s remains were buried. The body was recovered from a shallow grave.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects are currently in police custody and are cooperating with investigators, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other accomplices linked to the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adepoju, has ordered a thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

He reassured residents of the command’s commitment to public safety and urged members of the public to provide helpful information that could aid the ongoing investigation.