Police arrest two suspects over alleged kidnapping in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa says it has arrested two suspects over allegations of kidnapping and threats, executed within the Sarau Belel community, in the Maiha Local Government Area of the state

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Saturday in Yola.

He said that the arrest followed a complaint on Friday by one Mr Emmanuel Daniel, a resident of Sagal Village, that he was threatened by the suspects.

“The Adamawa Police Command has recorded a significant breakthrough with the arrest of two suspected kidnappers responsible for the kidnapping and related threats within the Sarau Belel community, Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa.

“On the Dec. 26 2025, the Command received a complaint from Emmanuel Daniel, a resident of Sagal Village, Sarau Belel, who reported that he was threatened with kidnapping by two individuals,” he said.

He said that the suspects allegedly claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of his younger brother, one Mr Joshua Daniel, who went missing in November 2024.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dankombo Morris, immediately deployed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sarau Belel, alongside operatives of the Division, to carry out a swift and coordinated operation,” he said.

“This led to the successful arrest of two suspects.”

He added that during the investigation, the suspects confessed to the allegations and are currently aiding the command with useful information.

“In furtherance of the investigation, the CP has directed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command to take over the case to ensure a thorough and discreet investigation, as well as diligent prosecution of the suspects in accordance with the law,” he said.

Nguroje said that the Command reassures residents of the state of its commitment to the protection of lives and property.

He enjoined members of the public to continue to support the Police with timely and credible information.