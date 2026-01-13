Police dismantle illegal checkpoints on East–West Road, warn against extortion

Authorities of the Zone 16 and Bayelsa State Police Commands at the weekend dismantled illegal checkpoints mounted by police officers along the East–West Road, warning personnel against extortion and other forms of misconduct.

The joint operation was led by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 16 Headquarters, Yenagoa, AIG Johnson Oluwole Adenola, and the Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Iyamah Daniel Edebor.

During the exercise, the senior officers embarked on a routine assessment of roadblocks mounted by personnel along the highway and ordered the immediate removal of checkpoints found to be illegal.

They cautioned officers against extorting members of the public and engaging in any unprofessional conduct, particularly along the busy expressway, and charged them to carry out their lawful duties with professionalism and restraint.

Edebor said the exercise would be sustained as part of routine measures to monitor and check the conduct of officers on highways across the state.