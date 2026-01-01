Police foil attempt to hijack New Year celebrations, arrest 43 hoodlums in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 43 suspected hoodlums and criminal elements following a coordinated attempt to hijack New Year Eve celebrations across parts of the Asaba metropolis.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrests in a statement on Thursday, saying the suspects were apprehended during a midnight township patrol launched at about 12:00 am on January 1, 2026.

The operation, he said, was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and involved Divisional Police Officers, tactical commanders and operatives drawn from various units of the Command.

According to him, the patrol was initiated to safeguard law-abiding residents and commuters during the crossover festivities but quickly escalated into a security operation as miscreants exploited the large crowds to unleash coordinated acts of violence and disorder.

SP Edafe said the hoodlums engaged in widespread lawlessness, including blocking major roads, organising illegal car races and driving recklessly, resulting in some commuters being knocked down.

He explained that others reportedly threw fireworks at innocent members of the public, creating panic and disrupting celebrations in several parts of the state capital.

“The situation deteriorated further when the hoodlums launched violent attacks on police patrol teams, hurling stones and other dangerous objects, while setting tyres ablaze at key junctions to deliberately obstruct free movement,” he added.

The police noted that the disturbances posed a serious threat to public safety, particularly for worshippers returning from New Year church services, as access roads were blocked and mobility severely restricted.

The Command’s spokesperson said operatives acted “swiftly and professionally”, deploying lawful crowd-control measures to disperse the violent mobs, restore order and prevent a total breakdown of law and order in the metropolis.

“A total of 43 suspects were arrested during the operation, while items recovered from them include 25 motor vehicles, eight tricycles, fireworks, various hard drugs and other dangerous offensive weapons.

“The suspects are currently in custody, while investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of their involvement. The police said those found culpable would be charged to court.

“The Delta State Police Command strongly condemned the acts, describing them as criminal, reckless and unruly, and issued a stern warning to individuals and groups seeking to exploit festive periods to foment violence or attack security personnel.

“Any attempt to disrupt public peace, obstruct roads or assault law enforcement officers under any guise will be met with firm and lawful resistance,” the Command warned.