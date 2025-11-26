Police hunt Delta chief, armed group over killing of three youths

Delta State Police Command has begun a manhunt for the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, Jerry Nkeeshe, and members of an armed group accused of orchestrating an attack that left three youths dead near ‘B’ Division, Asaba, on Monday.

Spokesperson for the command, Bright Edafe, said preliminary findings indicated that the embattled chief allegedly led a team comprising vigilantes and suspected cultists, some dressed in camouflage, to a disputed land in Okwe community, along the Asaba/Onitsha Expressway in a violent attempt to assert ownership.

According to the police, the group stormed the area to enforce an unauthorised quit notice despite lacking any court order to justify such action. They reportedly met resistance, escalating into a confrontation during which the armed group opened fire indiscriminately, inflicting gunshot wounds on three youths.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but were confirmed dead.

Describing the attack as “unprovoked, reckless and a brazen display of lawlessness”, the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, ordered the deployment of tactical units, intelligence operatives and specialised investigators to track and apprehend all suspects involved.

“The command will not tolerate such criminality under any guise,” the police boss warned, stressing that no individual, regardless of title, influence or backing would be shielded from prosecution.

He called on residents of Onicha-Olona, Asaba, Okwe and adjoining communities to support the ongoing operation by providing credible information that could lead to their arrests.

The CP also assured the public that normalcy has been restored in the affected area, with intensified intelligence-led patrols and coordinated search operations to forestall further breakdown of law and order.