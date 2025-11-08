Police inspector brutalises three children over witchcraft allegation in Bayelsa

There is rising outrage in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, over the alleged brutalisation of three children by their father, a Police Inspector in the state.

The Police Inspector, John Udeh, attached to the Anti-Cultism unit of the Igbogene police unit, brutally assaulted his children at the weekend over allegations of witchcraft.

It was gathered that concerned neighbours quickly alerted men of the State Security Patrol unit, Door Akpor, who rescued the brutalised and took them to the hospital.

One of the victims, who managed to speak with broken legs and badly bruised faces oozing blood, identified the father, Sunday Udeh from Delta State, as the attacker.

She said her mother had earlier fled the house over domestic abuse, and their father then descended on them in claims that they were witches and wizards.

Members of the Anti-Gender-based violence groups, the Chairperson of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Bayelsa chapter led by Dr. Boma Toney Miebai, the National Association of Women Against Gender Based Violence led by Dr. Dise Harry and the Chairperson of the Do Foundation, Bayelsa chapter, Barr. Dianna Pius acted swiftly and reported the matter to the police.

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Gender, represented by the Permanent Secretary, also quickly moved to the police station and the hospital to gather first-hand information on the incident.

While expressing fear and safety for the children who are now receiving treatments at the hospital, Dr. Boma Toney Miebai, said the incident had been reported to the Akenfa Police Station, while pushing for charges of attempted murder and criminal assault.

Dr. Dise Harry, however, commended the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, for his quick response and order for the arrest of the accused Police Inspector, saying, “The CP has ordered the arrest of the accused and the transfer of the case to the police headquarters.”.

She confirmed that despite the critical nature of the case of the brutalised children, their condition is now stable. “We are calling on public-spirited individuals and groups to àssist them in getting their lives back.”

When our correspondent contacted the State Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, he confirmed the development and stated that the accused policeman had been arrested.

In other news, the Delta State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber and kidnapper in possession of a fabricated Beretta pistol concealed inside a loaf of bread.

On November 6, 2025, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Delta State Command, while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at Koka Roundabout, Asaba, at about 8:45 p.m., intercepted 24-year-old Nnamdi Stanley Chibuike, whose suspicious behaviour prompted a thorough search.

In the course of the search, a fabricated Beretta pistol was discovered on Chibuike, who is of Ogbeowele Quarters, behind General Hospital, Asaba. He was arrested and taken into custody immediately.