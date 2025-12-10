Police intensify security amid curfew in Adamawa council

Some destroyed houses in the area and security operatives on ground

Adamawa State Police Command has deployed additional personnel and operational assets to Lamurde Local Council following the state government’s declaration of a 24-hour curfew amid renewed communal violence.

Spokesperson for the command, Suleiman Nguroje, in a statement, urged residents to comply fully with the curfew and remain indoors to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

He noted that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Dankombo Morris, has ordered intensified enforcement across the affected communities.

Security personnel were also confirmed to have been tasked with monitoring compliance, restoring calm and maintaining peace by all lawful means.

The command reiterated its commitment to protecting lives and property while working closely with other security agencies to stabilise the area. Residents were advised to avoid any action that could heighten tension or threaten public safety.

“The command will not allow miscreants and misguided elements to operate unchallenged,” the statement reads.

It further assured that officers would conduct their operations professionally, avoiding unnecessary force or action that could result in loss of life during the enforcement of the curfew.

The police appealed to members of the public to cooperate with ongoing security operations aimed at restoring normalcy.

Sunday’s attacks had sent shockwaves across the state after heavily armed tribal militia, reportedly advancing from neighbouring Gombe State, launched coordinated assaults on many Bachama communities in Lamurde leaving many reportedly dead and settlements destroyed.

Local sources stated that the attackers advanced from creeks bordering Gombe and overran villages, including Tingno, Waduku and two nearby communities.

The renewed hostilities erupted just days after Governor Ahmadu Fintiri facilitated a fragile peace agreement between the Chobo and Bachama groups.