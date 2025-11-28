Police launch manhunt for killer of woman in Ondo hotel

The Ondo Police Command has launched a manhunt for Sodiq Ganiyu in connection with the death of a young woman in a hotel in Ore, Odigbo Local Council of the state.

Ganiyu stayed at the well-known hotel along the busy Ore-Okitipupa Road with the unidentified woman, who was discovered deceased after he vacated the hotel room.

The deceased woman’s lifeless body was found by hotel staff after they entered the room with a spare key due to unanswered knocks.

Upon discovering the body, the hotel, which is a common stop and social gathering place for travellers and locals, was surrounded by onlookers eager to witness the unfolding event.

According to sources, the woman was found motionless on the bed with no visible signs of violence or marks on her body when the door was opened.

Witnesses reported that the woman had checked into the hotel with the suspect for the night. Although they were seen together earlier in the day, the woman was found deceased when staff entered the room. .

Another source emphasised that Ganiyu allegedly fled the scene, and his current whereabouts are unknown. The hotel management promptly reported the incident to the police upon discovering the situation.

A security source confirmed that the woman’s body has been taken to a mortuary in Ore.

Preliminary examinations showed no external injuries, but a full autopsy has been planned to determine the cause of death.

In confirmation of the incident, the police command’s spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect.who is on the run.