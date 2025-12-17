Police, ministry others collaborate to combat domestic servitude in Anambra 

Anambra State Police Command has reaffirmed commitment to strengthen its relationship with the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), among others, in the fight against domestic servitude and early marriage.



The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ikioye Orutugu, disclosed this at an event organised by the Africa Faith and Justice Network (AFJN), in collaboration with the Dominicans for Justice and Peace, to enhance advocacy strategies against the harmful practices of domestic servitude and early child marriage, at the Pastoral Centre in Awka.



Stakeholders present at the event included the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), community leaders and concerned citizens.



The practices, Orutugu observed, constitute grave violations of the rights of the child and punishable under Nigerian laws, including the Child Rights Act, Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, and other relevant laws applicable in Anambra.



Under the law, no child should be deprived of education, dignity, safety or the opportunity to grow in a healthy and supportive environment.



Domestic servitude often subjects children to exploitation, abuse, neglect, and denial of basic rights, while early child marriage exposes minors, especially girls, to various health risks, psychological trauma, and lifelong social and economic disadvantages.



Noting that the acts are not cultural norms, but crimes that must be confronted collectively, the CP reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting children and vulnerable persons.

According to him, the command would continue to investigate reported cases, rescue victims and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice in accordance with the law.



In addition, he said the command was strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, agencies, traditional institutions, schools and non-governmental organisations to enhance prevention, protection and rehabilitation efforts. Orutugu called on parents, guardians, employers and community leaders to play their roles responsibly.



“Children should be in school, not in servitude or forced into marriage. Communities are encouraged to speak up and report any suspected case of child abuse, exploitation or forced marriage to the nearest police station or relevant authorities, and all reports will be treated with confidentiality and professionalism.



“The fight against domestic servitude and early child marriage requires collective action. The police cannot do it alone. Together, we can safeguard the future of our children and build a society founded on justice, respect and human dignity



“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to this cause and urges all citizens to join hands in saying no to domestic servitude and early child marriage,” he added.