Police nab 12 suspects over Rivers estate attack

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested 12 suspects in connection with a violent attack on Unity Estate, Mbodo–Aluu, along Airport Road in Port Harcourt, which left several residents injured, properties damaged and one person abducted.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 5, 2025, at about 1:15 p.m., when suspected members of the OSPAC vigilante group, drawn from various communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, allegedly stormed the estate alongside hired thugs.

In a statement, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the assailants were reportedly armed with pump-action guns, cutlasses, charms and other dangerous weapons, and fired shots indiscriminately, throwing residents into panic.

According to Iringe-Koko, preliminary investigations indicate that the attack was allegedly coordinated by Patrick Akandu and Omakwelem Onu Ihunwo Prince, who are currently at large. Also on the run is the Akpor OSPAC commander, Azubuike, popularly known as “Ocean,” who was said to have led the operation.

She said: “The attack resulted in partial destruction of the estate and damage to several vehicles. One of the victims, Apostle Stephen Nmecha, a native of Rumuekini community, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, which reportedly shattered the limb.

“He was subsequently abducted by the attackers, while other residents sustained varying degrees of injuries and fled into nearby bushes to escape the violence.”

Iringe-Koko explained that operatives from the Choba Division swiftly responded to a distress call and were reinforced by personnel from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and the Octopus Tactical Teams.

She added: “The combined security operation led to the rescue of the abducted victim, who was immediately taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“During the operation, police recovered several exhibits, including one automatic pump-action gun, one live cartridge, expended cartridges, assorted charms, five motorcycles, two mini-buses and one Siena van, believed to have been used during the attack.”

The 12 suspects arrested are Chinedu Nnodim (45) from Etche Local Government Area; Joel Wopara (49) of Rukpokwu; Wopara Iyke (45) of Rumuewara, Oraigwe; Henry Godwin Orumere (44) of Anaka, Abuja Road; Chidi Herbert (47) of Ehi Water, Rumuodumanya; Wobe Ginikanwa (44) of Airport Road, Rukpokwu; Bright Ezekiel (51) of Ezekiel Road, Nkpolu, Rumuigbo; Ibuchi Choice Wali Ogba (42) of Rumuwokeata, Ogbogoro; Okechukwu Igwe (54) of Airport Road, Rumuodumanya; John Chukwudi (56) of Rumuchi Road, Ozuoba; Chi Ezekwu (43) of Ezekwu Avenue; and Clement Bassey (32) of Omachi, Rumuodumanya — all in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Olugbenga Adepoju, strongly condemned the actions of the OSPAC operatives, describing them as reckless and reprehensible. He warned that no group or individual would be allowed to take the law into their hands under any guise.