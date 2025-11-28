Rivers community shaken as 7-yr-old girl is stabbed to death by female attacker

A horrific incident has shaken the peaceful community of Rumueme, Port Harcourt, as a seven-year-old girl, Alicia Olajumoke, was stabbed to death by a female suspect, simply identified as Success.

According to a police press release, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at the suspect’s residence, No. 21 Okabia Street, Agip Estate, Rumueme, where she had taken the victim after picking her up from school.

The suspect, who has not been linked to the victim or her family previously, allegedly stabbed the young girl multiple times, killing her instantly.

In a shocking turn of events, the suspect also inflicted a stab wound on her own throat and was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother, Glory Joseph, reported the incident to the police, and the scene was promptly visited by authorities.

Photographs were taken, and the victim’s body was rushed to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

The police public relations officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident and assured the public that the matter is being taken seriously.

She said the police have taken charge of the investigation, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), and preliminary investigations are ongoing, and further developments will be communicated.

The Guardian reports that two people, suspected to be hoodlums, were arrested by the operatives of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly stabbing a police officer to death in Akure, the state capitalφ.

The suspects, identified as Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32, allegedly attacked the police inspector during an altercation at Oke-Arata within Arakale axis.

The killing of the police officer came a few days after a personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was stabbed to death by a mentally unstable man in Oba-Ile area of Akure.

According to sources, after the inspector, who was recently transferred from the Anti-Cultism Unit to B-Division, was stabbed, the area was thrown into a state of panic as residents and traders hurriedly fled.

While confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, disclosed that the officer was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed but gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.