Police nab 15 suspected criminals in Jos

Plateau State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected criminal elements who have been masquerading as commercial motorcyclists in various parts of the state.

Acting on credible intelligence on the influx of criminally-minded elements in the state, operatives swooped on various locations in the state and arrested the suspects, “who match the description of members of a notorious criminal gang that infiltrated conventional commercial motorcyclists and covering their faces with masks while they operate.”

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Alfred Alabo, the operation is still ongoing to making more arrests.

He stated that “the suspects are in custody and will be charged to court” upon completion of police investigation.

“In line with the Plateau State Government’s efforts to restore peace and security in the state, a total ban was recently imposed on the operation and activities of commercial motorcyclists in the state.

“However, we have observed that some individuals are still flouting this order, thereby putting the lives of innocent citizens at risk. We wish to warn those who migrated from other states to Plateau with ulterior motives to abort their evil plans and immediately leave the state, as the police have launched a massive manhunt for them. We will not hesitate to take the full wrath of the law against anyone found to be involved in any criminal activity,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Plateau Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Adesina, has appealed to members of the general public to cooperate with the police by providing useful and timely information that would lead to the apprehension of the criminals.

He added: “We assure you that your identity will be protected, and, together, we can make Plateau a safer place for all.

“The Plateau Police Command is committed to ensuring the safety of all residents of the state, and we will continue to work tirelessly to rid the state of criminal elements.”