Troops raid criminal hideout, recover arms in Plateau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has deployed additional 300 troops to strengthen security in the North Central region of Nigeria

In a sustained effort to disrupt the activities of non-state actors, troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP), currently conducting Operation Peace Shield, have raided the hideout of a suspected gunrunner in Plateau State.

A statement on Thursday by the Media Information Officer of JTF OPEP, Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, said the operation was carried out on December 3, 2025, by troops of Sector 2 (Sub-Sector 3) deployed at Gashish, following credible intelligence on the suspect’s activities in Ranbiri Village, Kafi Abu, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Although the suspect fled the area before the troops’ arrival, a thorough search of the hideout led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine and communication equipment, according to the statement.

It said all recovered items are currently in safe custody, while efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing gunrunner.

Troops of Operation Enduring Peace remain highly motivated and will continue to employ all legitimate means to protect innocent civilians while dismantling the supply chains of criminal elements within the joint operations area, the statement added.

In other news, two suspected kidnappers have been killed by the operatives of Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Imo State Police Command.

According to the command’s spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, who briefed newsmen at its headquarters in Owerri, the deceased kidnappers were gunned down as the Agwa Division officers engaged their gang while on routine patrol along Obudi–Mgbala Road on Tuesday.

Okoye disclosed that while other gang members fled with injuries, two pump-action rifles, seven live cartridges, and two Android phones were recovered from the suspects. The officers rescued a yet-to-be-identified female victim, who later died in an undisclosed hospital while receiving treatment.

Okoye said, “The Imo State Police Command has recorded notable successes in its ongoing operations against kidnapping and violent crimes across the State.

“On 02/12/2025 at about 2022hrs, operatives of Agwa Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Agwa, while on patrol along Obudi–Mgbala Road, engaged a gang of kidnappers using a white Keke bus, Reg. No. EHM 542 XL.

“Two of the suspects were neutralised, while others fled with injuries. Recovered items include two pump-action rifles, seven live cartridges, two Android phones, and the body of an unidentified female victim. The recovered items and bodies have been deposited at the mortuary as investigation continues.

“In another development, on the same date at about 1800hrs, operatives of Nekede Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Nekede Division, acting on credible intelligence, raided Umuezeruokam Forest linking Avu Forest.

“The operation led to the arrest of twelve (12) suspects and the recovery of twelve (12) phones, two daggers, one cutlass, assorted hard drugs, one saw blade, and one bunch of arrows. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police assures residents of sustained efforts to eliminate criminal elements and maintain public safety,” he added.