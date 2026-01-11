Police nab 25 during Black Axe cult initiation raid in Ondo

Vow war on cultism, caution youths

No fewer than 25 suspected members of the Black Axe ‘Aye’ confraternity, also known as the Neo Black Movement (NBM), have been arrested in Ondo State during an initiation rite.

The suspected cultists were nabbed by police operatives in the Uso community, Owo Local Council Area of the state, at the weekend.

While describing the arrest as a major success for the police, the spokesperson for the command, Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed that the arrested suspects were from Edo, Lagos, Osun, and Ondo States.

According to him, the operation was carried out in line with the onslaught of the command against cult-related activities in the state, adding that intelligence-led tactics were deployed to disrupt the planned initiation.

Jimoh, who emphasised that the suspects had confessed their involvement in cult-related activities, said they would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

With one Toyota Highlander and an unregistered motorcycle recovered from the suspects during the operation, he stressed that no stone will be left unturned in its fight against cultism across the state.

He said, “The Command received credible intelligence from a concerned citizen that members of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) cult group were planning to initiate new members at Uso. Acting swiftly on the information, operatives of the Command were mobilised and deployed using intelligence-led tactics to disrupt the planned initiation.

“The arrested suspects are currently in police custody and have confessed to their involvement in cult-related activities. They will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Adebowale Lawal, advises youths to shun all forms of cultism, emphasising that there is no gain in engaging in such acts, as they only lead to grave consequences.

“Conclusively, the Commissioner reassures residents of Ondo State of the Command’s proactive commitment to maintaining a peaceful and crime-free environment. He further urges members of the public to continue to provide credible and actionable information that will aid the police in preventing and combating crime across the state.”