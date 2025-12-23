Police nab four for alleged possession of fireworks, pyrotechnics in Imo 

Imo State Police Command has arrested four persons for alleged unlawful possession of large quantities of banned fireworks and other pyrotechnics.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Henry Okoye, in a statement, gave the names of the suspects as Victor Amadi, 29; Moses Okoro, 31; Ebuka Onye, 28; and Isaac Amadi, 23.



He stated: “The Imo State Police Command has arrested four suspects for the unlawful possession and distribution of banned fireworks and various kinds of pyrotechnics within Owerri metropolis.



He disclosed that their arrests were sequel to separate intelligence operations.



“Their arrests followed separate intelligence-led raids at different locations within Owerri metropolis, during which large quantities of prohibited fireworks and other pyrotechnic items were recovered.”

Reminding the public of the total ban placed on the items by the command, the PPRO said: “The command reiterates the total ban on the use, sale, distribution and possession of fireworks, knockouts, bangers and all other forms of explosive devices across Imo. Any individual found violating this directive will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.”



The police spokesman gave the reason for the order, advising the public to be vigilant and report such activities.



Okoye, stressed: “In view of the dangers associated with these banned items, residents, parents and traders are strongly advised to desist from dealing in them. Members of the public are also encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.”



The command, he clarified, remains committed to the protection of lives and property.



“Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property, and wishes all residents a peaceful, safe and joyful festive season. Members of the public are urged to celebrate responsibly,” he stressed.