Police nab suspected drug dealer, seize tramadol, diazepam worth N12.2m

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a suspected narcotics dealer, Ogbu Simon, and seized illicit drugs valued at over N12.2 million during a raid in Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the suspect, who allegedly supplies narcotic substances from Onitsha, Anambra State, to Ningi and its surrounding communities, was apprehended following credible intelligence from a concerned resident.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the arrest followed a tip-off received on November 26, 2025, at about 8:00 p.m., alerting operatives to suspicious sacks being offloaded at a shop owned by the suspect in Ningi town.

Acting on the information, detectives from the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Surajo Ibrahim Birnin Kudu, carried out a swift operation.

The raid resulted in the recovery of four bags containing large quantities of suspected Tramadol and Diazepam tablets, commonly known as “Yellow Voice.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Omolori Aliyu, directed that the matter be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation.

He also tasked the Operation Restore Peace (ORP) tactical unit with tracking and apprehending the suspect.

Wakil confirmed that the ORP team, led by CSP Abdulrazak Fada, later arrested Mr. Simon, who reportedly confessed to supplying narcotics to several markets within and outside Ningi.

Recovered items include 17,500 sachets of suspected Tramadol tablets and 487 packs of suspected Diazepam (D5) tablets. Police estimate the total value of the drugs at N12,200,000.

CP Aliyu reiterated the command’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking and related criminal activities. He urged residents to remain vigilant and to continue providing timely information to security agencies.

The suspect and the seized exhibits will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.